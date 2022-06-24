News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Van and lorry in 'serious' crash on A141 near Wimblington

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:58 AM June 24, 2022
The A141 with trees and fields nearby.

Two individuals were injured in the crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A van and a lorry were involved in a "serious" crash on the A141 near Wimblington.

The incident occurred at around 4.15am this morning (Friday, June 24).

Teams from Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Two individuals were injured in the crash, but no further details have been released at this time.

The A141 remains closed between Wimblington and the Slade Roundabout near Chatteris.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A141 near Wimblington.

"The collision, which happened at about 4.15am today (24 June), involved a van and a HGV.

"Fire crews and paramedics also attended the scene of the collision.

"Two people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage.

"The road is closed between Wimblington and the Slade End roundabout near Chatteris."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report information online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 61 of June 24.

