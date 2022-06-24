Van and lorry in 'serious' crash on A141 near Wimblington
- Credit: Google Maps
A van and a lorry were involved in a "serious" crash on the A141 near Wimblington.
The incident occurred at around 4.15am this morning (Friday, June 24).
Teams from Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Two individuals were injured in the crash, but no further details have been released at this time.
The A141 remains closed between Wimblington and the Slade Roundabout near Chatteris.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A141 near Wimblington.
"The collision, which happened at about 4.15am today (24 June), involved a van and a HGV.
Most Read
- 1 This is YOUR town’s future says council – tell us what you think?
- 2 Van and lorry in 'serious' crash on A141 near Wimblington
- 3 Site cleared after 'grenade' prompts alarm
- 4 Man fought off three hammer-wielding burglars
- 5 Student, 14, arrested at Neale-Wade Academy, March
- 6 Police alert fire service to motor home engulfed in flames
- 7 William and Kate unveil their first official portrait at Fitzwilliam Museum
- 8 Police check home of 101-year-old animal rights patron for stolen beagles
- 9 Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Newmarket for Cambs County Day
- 10 IN PICTURES: Wills and Kate visit Cambridgeshire's first County Day
"Fire crews and paramedics also attended the scene of the collision.
"Two people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage.
"The road is closed between Wimblington and the Slade End roundabout near Chatteris."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report information online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 61 of June 24.