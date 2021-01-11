News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:17 AM January 11, 2021   
Road closed after A141 Wimblington crash

A male pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a collision involving a car on the A141 near Wimblington.

Officers are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened on the at about 7am today (Monday January 11).

The pedestrian, a man, has been seriously injured and emergency services remain at the scene.

The road has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should contact the police via their web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 39 of January 11.

