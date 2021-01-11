Published: 10:17 AM January 11, 2021

A male pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a collision involving a car on the A141 near Wimblington.

Officers are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened on the at about 7am today (Monday January 11).

The pedestrian, a man, has been seriously injured and emergency services remain at the scene.

The road has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, should contact the police via their web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 39 of January 11.