A car and a minibus have crashed on the A141 Wisbech Road.

The incident occurred at around 6.25am this morning (May 31), when police were called to the scene near Westry.

Cambridgeshire police temporarily closed the road, while paramedics attended.

Several people sustained minor injuries from the crash, but no serious injuries were suffered.

The A141 Wisbech Road has now reopened, following the incident.

Despite this reopening, delays continue in both directions between Tesco and Hobbs Lots Bridge.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the scene if possible, and allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 6.25am to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A141 Wisbech Road, near Westry.

"Police closed the road while paramedics attended the scene, the collision was between a car and a mini bus with several people receiving minor injuries.

"The road has now reopened."