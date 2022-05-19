News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Weekend closure for A142 for bridge works between Ely and Chatteris

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:38 AM May 19, 2022
Cambridgeshire County Council is due to carry out bridge works on the A142 between Ely and Chatteris

Cambridgeshire County Council is due to carry out bridge works on the A142 between Ely and Chatteris - Credit: Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire main road is set to shut all weekend for bridge works.

The A142 between Ely and Chatteris will be shut both ways at Mepal, near Sutton, from 8.30pm on Friday, May 20.

The road is not due to reopen until 5am on Monday, May 23.

Cambridgeshire County Council is due to carry out "bridge works" on the crossing over the New Bedford River and River Delph.

A diversion will be in place via the A10, A14 and A414 through Huntingdon, according to One Network.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Highways
Chatteris News
Ely News
Sutton News

Don't Miss

A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

Cambs Live News

Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of the Avenue in March, with cars and houses either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

March: Man charged with possession of a knife in public

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance takes off from Cambridge Airport after the crew received a call to at

Cambs Live News

‘Sudden death’ reported at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Nene and Ramnoth School

Cambs Live News

Tribute to ‘much-loved’ school worker who died suddenly in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon