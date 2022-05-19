Cambridgeshire County Council is due to carry out bridge works on the A142 between Ely and Chatteris - Credit: Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire main road is set to shut all weekend for bridge works.

The A142 between Ely and Chatteris will be shut both ways at Mepal, near Sutton, from 8.30pm on Friday, May 20.

The road is not due to reopen until 5am on Monday, May 23.

Cambridgeshire County Council is due to carry out "bridge works" on the crossing over the New Bedford River and River Delph.

A diversion will be in place via the A10, A14 and A414 through Huntingdon, according to One Network.

