A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured
Published: 4:09 PM May 2, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM May 2, 2021
A motorcyclist was seriously injured today on the A142 at Chatteris today.
It is thought the motorcyclist was part of a group of other motorcyclists out for a Sunday trip when he lost control of his machine.
Motorists stopped to give first aid until the emergency services arrived.
The road has just re-opened.
Police and emergency services attended the scene and diversions were put in place.
The collision happened at the junction of the B1098.
A police spokesman said traffic was diverted through the town for a time but the road has since re-opened.
