Published: 4:09 PM May 2, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM May 2, 2021

Motorcyclist injured at Chatteris today. The A142 was closed for a time to treat the injured rider and to clear the road. - Credit: Terry Harris

A motorcyclist was seriously injured today on the A142 at Chatteris today.

It is thought the motorcyclist was part of a group of other motorcyclists out for a Sunday trip when he lost control of his machine.

Motorists stopped to give first aid until the emergency services arrived.

The road has just re-opened.

Police and emergency services attended the scene and diversions were put in place.

The collision happened at the junction of the B1098.

A police spokesman said traffic was diverted through the town for a time but the road has since re-opened.