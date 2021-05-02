News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 4:09 PM May 2, 2021    Updated: 5:30 PM May 2, 2021
A142 RTC. A142, Chatteris Sunday 02 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Motorcyclist injured at Chatteris today. The A142 was closed for a time to treat the injured rider and to clear the road. - Credit: Terry Harris

A motorcyclist was seriously injured today on the A142 at Chatteris today.

It is thought the motorcyclist was part of a group of other motorcyclists out for a Sunday trip when he lost control of his machine.

Motorists stopped to give first aid until the emergency services arrived. 

The road has just re-opened.  

Police and emergency services  attended the scene and diversions were put in place.  

You may also want to watch:

The collision happened at the junction of the B1098. 

A142 RTC. A142, ChatterisSunday 02 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police closed the A142 at Chatteris following an incident involving a motorcyclist. - Credit: Terry Harris

A police spokesman said traffic was diverted through the town for a time but the road has since re-opened. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Chatteris News

