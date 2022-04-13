News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Road closed between Dogsthorpe and Crowland after crash on A16



Harry Rutter

Published: 9:29 AM April 13, 2022
The A16 is closed between the Dogsthorpe and Crowland roundabouts.

The A16 is closed between the Dogsthorpe and Crowland roundabouts.

Police have closed a section of the A16 in Cambridgeshire this morning after a crash.  

Officers shut the A16 between the Dogsthorpe and Crowland roundabouts earlier today (April 13).  

The road is expected to be closed for “some time”.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The A16 between the Dogsthorpe and Crowland roundabouts has been closed due to an RTC.  

“Emergency services are on the scene and the road will be closed for some time, please find alternative routes.”  

