Diversion routes announced ahead of A17 Cross Keys Bridge maintenance

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:14 AM February 25, 2022
A mapped route of the diversion

A mapped route of the diversion - Credit: LINCOLNSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Diversion routes have been announced ahead of maintenance work to the A17 Cross Keys Swing Bridge that will begin on Monday, February 28.

Traffic management will be in place on the bridge, which spans the River Nene in Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire.

Signs will be in place across the area directing traffic along a triangle of major roads including the A17, A47 and A1101. 

The maintenance for the bridge, which includes painting it, will continue until July 1.

During that time, traffic across the bridge will be managed to keep site crews and road users safe.

Some elements of the programme of works will mean that the bridge has to be closed – when the ends of the bridge are painted, for example.

During this time, the diversionary route will be the only way to cross the river in the area.

During public holidays when there is more traffic on local roads, the restrictions will be removed completely.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We are working very hard to get the vital works done as quickly as possible in a way that causes the least amount of delay for road users at the bridge.

“It’s been nearly 20 years since the bridge was last painted and our work is essential to not only maintain the structure as it currently is, but to also ensure a long useful life for the future.

“The bridge has to remain operational throughout the programme of works which means that we will have in place temporary traffic lights on site to help with the management of traffic flow.

"These will be manually operated to help clear backlogs as they develop.

“But for those who want to avoid the bridge completely, the diversionary route will be clearly signposted to make things as straightforward as possible.

“We want to thank everyone for their continuing patience in this matter while the vital works are happening.”

