Updated

One person has died following a four-vehicle crash near Sawtry.

The incident happened at just before 7am this morning (January 17) on the A1 Northbound near Sawtry.

Police says the road has been closed and will remain so for some time, please avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.

"Please contact us via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 77 of January 17."

The road is closed is closed northbound between the A141 (near Brampton Hut) and J15 (Sawtry) due to a serious collision involving at least five vehicles.

All emergency services including Cambridge Police are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Road users are being diverted.

Diversion Details

Traffic is being diverted

At the A141/A1 Brampton Hut Interchange, take the first exit on to the A141 westbound

At the next roundabout, take the second exit and at the next roundabout, the second exit again to join the A14 westbound at J21

Continue on the A14 to J13 at Thrapston and take the exit

At the roundabout, take the third exit on to the A605

At the next roundabout, take the second exit and continue on to the A605 through Lilford, Ashton and Eaglethorpe for approx. 14 miles

Rejoin the A1 northbound at Fletton Parkway Interchange

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

