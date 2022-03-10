The A428 near St Neots has been blocked in both directions following a collision between a lorry and a car that caused an oil spill. - Credit: Google Maps

The A428 near St Neots has been blocked in both directions following a collision between a lorry and a car that caused an oil spill.

Emergency services have attended the incident, which occurred between the B1040 at Eltisley and the B1428 at St Neots.

It is currently unknown whether there were any injuries sustained during the collision.

Adding to congestion, roadworks are also in place in the area, and considerable queues had been building.