Five night closure for section on A47 near Guyhirn

Further roadworks on the A47 at Guyhirn will mean a five night closure at South Brink from tomorrow (March 21).

This is likely to cause some disruption to motorists and National Highways, who are responsible for the works, said "delays are possible."

The carriageway closure will end March 26, and is between Guyhirn and Redmoor, both eastbound and westbound.

The overnight closure will begin at 9pm on March 21 and end at 6am on March 26.

This follows the Guyhirn roundabout total closure between March 18 at 8pm to March 21 at 6am.



National Highways said: "We continue to deliver improvements to the A47 junction and increase the size of the roundabout at Guyhirn which, once complete, will ease congestion and cope with increasing traffic levels."

The diversion route for South Brink closure is as followed:

Eastbound traffic will follow the A47 west to Peterborough and join theA16 north to Sutterton, then take the A17 east to King’s Lynn, and re-join the A47 to return to Guyhirn. Westbound traffic will follow this route in reverse.

