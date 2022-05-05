A47 at Guyhirn to shut for eight nights in May and June

The A47 will be shut for eight nights both ways between Thorney and Guyhirn - Credit: National Highways

A stretch of the A47 at Guyhirn will shut for eight nights, starting this month.

National Highways will replace street lights between the new £17 million Guyhirn roundabout and Thorney (B1167 junction) between Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday June 29.

Roadworks to ease congestion at the A47/A141 Guyhirn roundabout finished on March 31, after 14 months of disruption for motorists.

The Guyhirn roundabout during the roadworks, which began in February 2021 - Credit: Terry Harris

The A47/A141 Guyhirn roundabout after 14 months of National Highways works to ease congestion - Credit: Terry Harris

According to National Highways, the first overnight closure will take place on May 19.

"To carry out the work safely, we will need to close the A47 overnight between the Throney/B1167 and Guyhirn roundabouts," a spokesperson said.

Work will resume on Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday May 29.

In June, overnight closures are due on June 7, June 24, then again on Monday, June 27 to Wednesday, June 29.

All dates are weather permitting, and work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only.

The A47/A141 Guyhirn roundabout before roadworks were complete, which is where the upcoming eight-night closure begins - Credit: Steve Williams

The A47 between Peterborough and Thorney is set to remain open throughout the works, but a diversion will be in place for traffic over the closed section.

National Highways' eastbound diversion begins at Paston, Peterborough and follows the A15 southbound, A1139, A605 through Whittlesey, and A141 to Guyhirn.

The westbound diversion is the same route in reverse.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk