Tributes paid to 29-year-old Shahrose Nawaz from Crawley, Sussex, who died in a crash on the A47 at Thorney Toll

A driver who died on the A47 near Thorney has been named as 29-year-old Shahrose Nawaz - a "beautiful person" who "had a connection" with the people around him.

Nawaz, from Waterlea in Crawley, Sussex, died at the scene of a crash at around 11.50pm on Saturday, June 11 on the main road through Thorney Toll.

According to police, a 47-year-old man from March was arrested and bailed on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim's family released a statement in Nawaz's memory.

It reads: "Shahrose is a beautiful person, inside and out. A lot of people were touched by Shahrose and had a connection with him.

"In our religion we believe that Shahrose is a martyr. This means we believe he is alive. According to the Holy Quran one of the best ways for a person to die is martyrdom.

"Quran 3:169 states: 'Do not consider as dead those who are slain in the path of God; rather they are alive and well-provided for in the presence of their Lord.'

"We as a family find comfort knowing Shahrose is taken care of and has definitely gone to a place where he will receive the best, much better than this world.

"We thank the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough community, the police officers, the family liaison officers, coroners, funeral directors and religious leaders for being able to be patient with us and help us in ensuring that Shahrose returned to his resting place in Crawley, West Sussex."

Nawaz was buried in the Little Trees graveyard in Crawley in an area called "Bird's Paradise".

The family statement adds: "We see everything as a sign and we believe in the will of our Lord first and foremost.

"We now ask that everybody pray for us to be able to have strength to move forward.

"May we all be reunited with you in paradise. Ameen."

Nawaz was driving a yellow Mercedes A Class when he died. Three other men in the car suffered injuries.

The man who was arrested was driving a blue Mercedes Vito and also sustained serious injuries.

Nawaz's family requested privacy now that they have released a statement.

The statement concludes with an additional line from the Quran (2:156): "Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him, we will have to return."