Live A605 traffic updates after level crossing failure in Whittlesey

Harry Rutter

Published: 8:49 AM March 25, 2022
Updated: 8:59 AM March 25, 2022
Major delays are reported on the A605 in Cambridgeshire this morning (March 25).

Major delays are reported on the A605 in Cambridgeshire this morning (March 25). - Credit: Google Maps

Commuter chaos has been reported on the A605 in Cambridgeshire this morning after a level crossing failure.  

The A605 between Whittlesey and Peterborough was blocked in both directions as a result of the malfunction earlier today (March 25). 

The level crossing went down between Funthams Lane and Kings Dyke Nature Reserve. 

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire reported “the A605 Peterborough Road in Whittlesey is now blocked in both directions between Funthams Lane and Kings Dyke Nature Reserve”. 

According to Cambs Travel News, delays have “started to ease” this morning.  

They Tweeted: “CLEARED A605 Kings Dyke in both directions between Peterborough and Whittlesey. 

“Delays have started to ease following earlier level crossing failure.” 

