Published: 3:46 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM June 3, 2021

A woman in her 20s from Wisbech has died following a collision on the A605 this morning (Thursday June 3).

The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Ford Transit van, happened at just after 6.15am between Coates and March.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the car died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chat, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 76 of June 3 or call 101.