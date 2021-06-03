Woman dies after crash between van and car
- Credit: © Terry Harris
A woman in her 20s from Wisbech has died following a collision on the A605 this morning (Thursday June 3).
The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Ford Transit van, happened at just after 6.15am between Coates and March.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the car died at the scene.
The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
You may also want to watch:
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chat, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 76 of June 3 or call 101.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after crash between van and car
- 2 Caught on camera - the moment railway crossing became a reality
- 3 Man taken to hospital after being assaulted
- 4 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
- 5 500 appointments available today at Fen vaccine centre
- 6 Fenland police station gets £500,000 face-lift
- 7 ‘In need of refurbishment’: Take a look inside derelict George’s pub
- 8 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 9 Fizzy drink cans create John Deere tractor sculpture