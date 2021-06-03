Published: 8:49 AM June 3, 2021

The A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road, Coates turning is closed following a serious collision. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A busy Fenland road is closed this morning after a serious collision.

The A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road, Coates turning is closed following the crash.

The road is currently blocked and impassable.

Police say the road will likely be closed for some time.

They are now advising motorists to use an alternate route.