News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed after serious A141 collision

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 8:49 AM June 3, 2021   
The A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road, Coates turning is closed following a serious collision.

The A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road, Coates turning is closed following a serious collision. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A busy Fenland road is closed this morning after a serious collision. 

The A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road, Coates turning is closed following the crash.

The road is currently blocked and impassable.

The A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road, Coates turning is closed following a serious collision.

The A605 between the A141 junction for Whittlesey and March Road, Coates turning is closed following a serious collision. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police say the road will likely be closed for some time.

They are now advising motorists to use an alternate route.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
March News
Whittlesey News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

May 2020: Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS

Charity News

Charity tractor road run returns this weekend

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A cannabis factory has been uncovered at The Five Bells in Norfolk Street, Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Once popular but now empty pub revealed as cannabis factory

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Thorney Wildlife Park was hugely popular in the 1970s but was forced shut in the late 80s

Nostalgia | Special Report

From financial woes to fatal fires: Remembering Thorney Wildlife Park

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Kurt Nelson jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus