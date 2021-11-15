News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
WATCH: View from the air of March and Manea station works

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:21 PM November 15, 2021
aerial shot of March station

Aerial shot of March station - Credit: Aerial Cam

A bird’s eye view of two railway developments in the Fens has been captured on video. 

Aerial Cam has filmed works being carried out as part of a regeneration of March and Manea rail stations. 

The Railway Station Masterplans programme is being delivered with £9.5million of funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “Regenerating railways stations for the Fenland community remains a top priority. 

“I’m delighted that the results of very good partnership working can be seen on the ground – and from the air.”  

The upgrade work at March is due to finish by the end of this year. 

A new ticket hall and waiting area, accessible modern toilet facilities, and an extended car park are included. 

At Manea, a new station bike and car park is being built, with over 100 car parking spaces and a new cycle shelter, CCTV, and low energy lighting.  

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “The programme is all about making our Hereward railway stations more welcoming for visitors and commuters.” 

