A bird’s eye view of two railway developments in the Fens has been captured on video.
Aerial Cam has filmed works being carried out as part of a regeneration of March and Manea rail stations.
The Railway Station Masterplans programme is being delivered with £9.5million of funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “Regenerating railways stations for the Fenland community remains a top priority.
“I’m delighted that the results of very good partnership working can be seen on the ground – and from the air.”
The upgrade work at March is due to finish by the end of this year.
A new ticket hall and waiting area, accessible modern toilet facilities, and an extended car park are included.
At Manea, a new station bike and car park is being built, with over 100 car parking spaces and a new cycle shelter, CCTV, and low energy lighting.
Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “The programme is all about making our Hereward railway stations more welcoming for visitors and commuters.”