Section of B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank reopens after ‘emergency repairs’

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:10 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 1:09 PM March 24, 2022
A section of the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank has been closed by Anglian Water. 

A section of the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank has been closed by Anglian Water. - Credit: Google Maps

A section of the B1098 in Cambridgeshire has reopened this morning after being forced shut following “emergency works” by Anglian Water.  

Part of Sixteen Foot Bank near March and Christchurch was closed from around 8.30am this morning (March 24) due to the unscheduled works. 

Cambs Travel News Tweeted: “B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea. Road CLOSED due to emergency repairs by Anglian Water. 

“Please consider when planning your journey.” 

Anglian Water has since confirmed that works have now been completed at the Fenland road had been reopened and cleared.  

One Network had previously reported that the closure would last until Wednesday next week (March 30). 

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Work was completed at 10.30am this morning and the team have no cleared the road.”  

