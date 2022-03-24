Updated

A section of the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank has been closed by Anglian Water. - Credit: Google Maps

A section of the B1098 in Cambridgeshire has reopened this morning after being forced shut following “emergency works” by Anglian Water.

Part of Sixteen Foot Bank near March and Christchurch was closed from around 8.30am this morning (March 24) due to the unscheduled works.

⛔️ ROAD CLOSED#B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank, #Stonea. Road CLOSED due to emergency repairs by @AnglianWater. Please consider when planning your journey.



More info: https://t.co/FQ10YYR97P pic.twitter.com/kS5IxpDiKm — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) March 24, 2022

Cambs Travel News Tweeted: “B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea. Road CLOSED due to emergency repairs by Anglian Water.

“Please consider when planning your journey.”

Anglian Water has since confirmed that works have now been completed at the Fenland road had been reopened and cleared.

One Network had previously reported that the closure would last until Wednesday next week (March 30).

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Work was completed at 10.30am this morning and the team have no cleared the road.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk