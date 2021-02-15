News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bashed bridge struck on first day of opening after two-year closure

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:42 AM February 15, 2021   
Stonea Rail underpass damaged soon after reopening. Wednesday 10 February 2021. Picture by Terry Ha

Stonea Rail underpass damaged soon after reopening. Wednesday 10 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Stonea bridge - one of the most bashed in the country - was struck on its first day of opening after more than two years of the road being closed.

A vehicle "scraped under the barrier" on Wednesday February 10, according to Network Rail, who later sent an engineer to assess the damage before informing the British Transport Police.

The latest strike comes after a vehicle hit the bridge on the Ely-Peterborough rail line, which was just over 2m (7ft) in height, in October 2019. 

It was the 13th time the bridge had been hit that year and the bash caused significant damage.

Network Rail’s engineers had since worked on a repair that involved the design and installation of a new protection beam.

"Anyone who is involved in or witnesses a vehicle hitting one of our bridges should report it to us immediately using the telephone number on the identification plate fixed to the bridge," said Network Rail of the latest hit. 

"If there is no plate, it should be reported to the police by phoning 999 or to Network Rail’s emergency helpline on 03457 114141." 

