News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Lets get Cambridgeshire back on the buses says mayor

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:08 PM October 20, 2021   
Mayor Dr. Nik Johnson helps launch Ting

Mayor Dr. Nik Johnson helps launch Ting, the new ‘Uber’ style bus service which is being operated in the Hunts area by Stagecoach East. - Credit: CAPCA

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson is planning a bus revolution for Cambridgeshire. 

A bid for Government funding will be submitted on October 29 that will include a new fast bus service between Huntingdon and Cambridge.  

It also includes later bus services across the county, a guarantee of CCTV in every bus and a promise that all buses will be cleaned daily.  

Mayor Dr. Nik Johnson helps launch Ting, the new ‘Uber’ style bus service

Mayor Dr. Nik Johnson helps launch Ting, the new ‘Uber’ style bus service which is being operated in the Hunts area by Stagecoach East. - Credit: CAPCA

Dr Johnson wants Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to gain a share of the £3bn over three years to improve buses and get more of us using them.  

The public will get a three-month window to consider bus reform with a mix of electronic, online and local roadshows. 

You may also want to watch:

The Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) requires all bus operators and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) to agree. 

“The Department for Transport (DfT) is clear in asking for ambitious plans, which can make a significant difference for the travelling public,” says a report to CAPCA board members. .  

Mayor Dr. Nik Johnson helps launch Ting, the new ‘Uber’ style bus service

Mayor Dr. Nik Johnson helps launch Ting, the new ‘Uber’ style bus service which is being operated in the Hunts area by Stagecoach East. - Credit: CAPCA

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens
  2. 2 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
  3. 3 Cyclist stabbed in broad daylight attack
  1. 4 Daughters remember artist father who would ‘always be there’
  2. 5 Man found dead in March
  3. 6 Care home ‘requires improvement’ in five key areas 
  4. 7 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
  5. 8 Yellow weather warning issued for Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
  7. 10 Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'

CAPCA says its starting point is their ‘Vision For Bus”, developed before lockdown which says lack of travel opportunities should be available for everyone. 

It says their studies have shown the top items that matter to passengers are 

*Punctuality 

*Frequency 

*Polite driver 

*Clean bus 

*Personal safety.  

Other sources of data have been used as well, including East Cambridgeshire District Council’s 2020 report on bus needs.  

CAPCA says its intention is to add extra buses to improve the frequencies of city services “and our important inter urban routes”. 

It adds: “Overlaying our existing network is proposed a rural network where we wish to see a dramatic increase in mobility for people living in rural areas and our many villages.” 

CAPCA says it has identified a need for a new fast express bus service between Huntingdon and Cambridge.  

It adds: “We are proposing trials of evening services which serve different desire-line destinations to the daytime services, to reflect the travelling public’s different travel patterns.” 

Mayor Johnson says the aim is to create improvements in the bus services to encourage more people out of cars into public transport. 

Behaviour and cultural change will be the key to mode shift and incentives will be developed to make bus transport a real alternative choice to the motorist. 

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ron German to retire as March butcher

People

Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Milton Maize Maze on the outskirts of Cambridge, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween.

Halloween | Gallery

7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon