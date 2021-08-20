Live

Published: 1:40 PM August 20, 2021

Scene of yesterday's derailment when a freight train hit at tractor at this level crossing near March. It means no trains can use the line until Monday. - Credit: Steve Oldfield

Travellers face delays until Monday following the closure of the rail line between March and Peterborough after Thursday’s derailment.

Due to the extent of the damage to the tracks, it is anticipated that the line will be closed until the repairs are completed on Monday.



It means no direct service from Ipswich through Whittlesey and March to Peterborough and instead buses are being used.

Replacement bus services are being operated by Milken, Youngs, Panther and Dons.

Anyone travelling from Ipswich to Whittlesey or Peterborough are advised to change at Ely for a rail replacement bus service to Peterborough.

Customers travelling to Manea or March should stay on the train to March.

Trains and buses do not connect at March to Peterborough.

This same train plan will also be in place today (Friday) Saturday 21 August and Sunday 22 August.

It follows a freight train hitting a tractor at a level crossing between March and Whittlesey.



This problem is affecting train services operated by

Cross Country and East Midlands Railway and Greater Anglia.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

The incident that caused closure of the line happened near March at around 9.10am on Thursday.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "The drivers of the train and tractor were checked over by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

"Thankfully no-one has sustained any serious injuries."

Three of the freight train's wagons derailed and will need to be recovered.

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance, ambulance officer and air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The Office of Rail and Road dispatched a team of safety inspectors.