Published: 3:21 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 3:35 PM October 12, 2021

Several Stagecoach East bus routes in Cambridgeshire will change later this month due to a "short-term staffing situation".

The company said the current situation is "out of our control due to external factors" and that "our team is doing a fantastic job in the circumstances".

They added: "We are working hard to get the new drivers who are in our training pipeline on the road as soon as possible."

"We would like to thank all of our passengers for their patience as we deal with this.

"As a result, we are implementing changes to some of our timetables from Sunday October 24."

You may also want to watch:

The following services are affected:

In Fenland, the number 46 5.27pm journey from Wisbech will arrive at March 10 minutes later, to allow for additional travel time.

In Cambridge, the 13 service will revert back to its pre-covid timetable as it no longer requires the additional capacity offered by the current timetable.

The 5.40am Monday-Saturday journey from Cambridge to Haverhill and the duplicate 8.11am journey from Linton to Cambridge will be removed.

Buses will operate to a 15-minute frequency between 4-6pm.

The 13c journey between Haverhill and Linton village college, which currently leaves Haverhill bus station at 7.28am, will be renamed as a 13X journey and depart from Millifield Way at 7.27am.

The 18 service will now depart from Drummer Street bus station bay 5 (previously bay 9).

Due to the re-opening of Histon Road, the Citi 8 will revert back to its original route via Histon Road in both directions.

The temporary bus stop located at the top of Arbury Road will be removed and will no longer be served.

Some park and ride services will also be impacted.

Milton Park & Ride will operate every 15 minutes Monday to Sunday.

Trumpington Park & Ride will operate every 15 minutes on Sundays, while the service will continue to operate every 10 minutes Monday to Saturday.

Madingley Park & Ride will operate every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Babraham Park & Ride will operate every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on Sundays.

Newmarket Park & Ride: will operate every 15 minutes Monday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cambridge City Sightseeing Bus Tour will be taking a break for the winter, with the last tour of 2021 being on October 31.

In Fenstanton, the busway service A will return to its original route via Histon Road while the Monday to Saturday main day A & B timetable and frequency has not changed.

Service A & B will operate an hourly frequency on Sundays and post-peak evenings, providing a combined 30-minute frequency on the main busway track.

There have been some slight changes made to evening V5 journey times departing Hinchingbrooke Hospital, to allow better onward connections to the busway B service.

Buses currently leave at 10 minutes past the hour from 6.10pm, but they will now depart 15 minutes earlier, at 55 minutes past the hour from 5.55pm to 11.55pm.

In Peterborough, the Citi 1 service will run every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday. The Citi 1 service will operate hourly in the evenings (from 6.45pm in Werrington and from 6.48pm in Orton).

The Citi 2 & Citi 3 services will operate every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday with the routes operating every hour in the evenings: Citi 2 from 6.22pm at North Bretton & from 6.20pm at Paston; Citi 3 from 6.10pm at Peterborough Hospital and from 6.48pm at Stanground).

The Citi 4 & Citi 6 services will operate every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday with the routes operating every hour in the evenings. (Citi 4 from 6.30pm at Parnwell and from 8.07pm at the city centre. Citi 6 from 6.55pm at the city centre and from 7.13pm at Hampton).

