Live
Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story
Published: 12:15 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 12:20 PM December 24, 2020
- Credit: Ian Carter
336 flood-related calls have reportedly been made to the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service since midday yesterday and 8am today.
Cambridgeshire County Councillor Lynda Harford, who lives in Cottenham, tweeted: "Between midday yesterday and 0800 today, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service received 447 calls, 336 of which were flood related.
"Crews and officers attended 43 flood related incidents in Cambridgeshire.
"Thanks for always being there. Commiserations to all those affected.
Have you been affected by the flooding? Email john.elworthy@archant.co.uk
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus