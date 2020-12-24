Live

Published: 12:15 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 12:20 PM December 24, 2020

336 flood-related calls have reportedly been made to the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service since midday yesterday and 8am today.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning about more flash flooding in Cambridgeshire on Thursday, December 24. - Credit: Environment Agency

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Lynda Harford, who lives in Cottenham, tweeted: "Between midday yesterday and 0800 today, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service received 447 calls, 336 of which were flood related.

"Crews and officers attended 43 flood related incidents in Cambridgeshire.

⚠️Please don't drive through flooding - it's not worth the risk!



Please be aware that we do not recover vehicles from flood water. #CambsFlooding pic.twitter.com/OKn328z5RA — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) December 24, 2020

"Thanks for always being there. Commiserations to all those affected.

Have you been affected by the flooding? Email john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

Between midday yesterday and 0800 today @cambsfrs received 447 calls, 336 of which were flood related. Crews and officers attended 43 flood related incidents in Cambridgeshire. Thanks for always being there. 👏Commiserations to all those affected. — Lynda Harford (@2whit2whoo) December 24, 2020

UPDATE: We’re unfortunately unable to open at the moment due to a severe flood on-site at Abbey Retail Park. Apologies if you were planning on visiting us.



We will keep you posted as to when we’re able to reopen. #Cambridgeshire #stivescambs — EricsStIves (@Ericsstives) December 24, 2020

There are now 9️⃣ flood warnings across Cambridgeshire



⚠️ Homes are expected to flood at Brampton on the River Great Ouse from 11am



🚨 @cambsfrs have declared a major incident for widespread flooding across the county



👇 Check your areahttps://t.co/V1qIiC5jek — BBC Cambridgeshire (@BBCCambs) December 24, 2020

There are 11 flood warnings in place across #Cambridgeshire and South #Lincolnshire - it's affected numerous villages and towns, including #Ramsey and #Alconbury - with Hunts District Council and the Red Cross opening 2 rest centres for people whose homes were flooded #HeartNews — Heart News East (@HeartNewsEast) December 24, 2020

Our @EnvAgency teams are seeing significant reports of localised surface water and river #flooding across Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Norfolk. Emergency partners working hard to help local communities. For flood info https://t.co/GZODjmtRpO pic.twitter.com/N8MXhIyYAA — Steve Moore (@SteveMooreEA) December 24, 2020

And then came the floods.... and still rising!! Cannot believe how quick that came.... 🚣‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hQaaEwHPFB — Spencelayhs of Cambridgeshire (@Spencelayhscamb) December 23, 2020

Avoid driving through flood water. Just 30cm of moving water can float an average family-sized car – it’s even less for smaller cars.

⚠️ For a full list of flood warnings in your area visit: https://t.co/sgRGqtXiBW

📞 Floodline: 0845 988 1188 #Prepareactsurvive pic.twitter.com/yy2X73u9y2 — Combined Authority (@CambsPboroCA) December 24, 2020

Please #driveToArrive in time for this Xmas. Roads are treacherous with all agencies thinly stretched. Closures across the county for floods, fallen trees, and vehicles leaving the roads. #SC4600 and #SC4055 putting their jackets to the test! #saferCambs #specialContribution pic.twitter.com/rd5ixxK9f0 — Cambs Special Constabulary (@CambsCopsSC) December 24, 2020



