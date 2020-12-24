News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Published: 12:15 PM December 24, 2020    Updated: 12:20 PM December 24, 2020
Flooding in Cavalry Drive in March. 

Flooding in Cavalry Drive in March. - Credit: Ian Carter

336 flood-related calls have reportedly been made to the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service since midday yesterday and 8am today. 

The Environment Agency has issued a warning about more flash flooding in Cambridgeshire on Thursday, December 24.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning about more flash flooding in Cambridgeshire on Thursday, December 24. - Credit: Environment Agency

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Lynda Harford, who lives in Cottenham, tweeted: "Between midday yesterday and 0800 today, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service received 447 calls, 336 of which were flood related.

"Crews and officers attended 43 flood related incidents in Cambridgeshire.

"Thanks for always being there. Commiserations to all those affected.

