Live Cambridgeshire travel: Serious M11 crash and Norfolk border queues
The four-day Easter bank holiday weekend has arrived, and Cambridgeshire residents are getting ready to soak up the April sunshine on their days off.
Good Friday traffic jams have already begun in hotspots throughout the county.
There is an overturned vehicle on the M11 approaching Cambridge, according to National Highways.
Traffic is slow-moving on the motorway northbound between junctions 10 (A505, Duxford) and 11 (A10, Trumpington), with a reported 20-minute delay.
There was an earlier crash on the motorway between junctions 10 and 11 (A603, Barton), which has since cleared.
On the A47, traffic is slow moving for five miles eastbound between the Guyhirn Interchange and Wisbech.
It is one of several traffic hotspots on the main road between Peterborough and King's Lynn, on the Norfolk coast.
There is congestion at the Black Cat roundabout near St Neots, with minor delays on the A421 and A1 northbound.
In Suffolk, there are queues on the A11 northbound approaching the Fiveways Roundabout at Barton Mills.
Traffic England is reporting delays of around 15 minutes Norfolk-bound.
There are tailbacks on the A11 southbound between the Elveden Memorial and Barton Mills, approaching Cambridgeshire.
In Norfolk, the A149 is slow moving around King's Lynn, between the A47 at Harwick and the A148 at Castle Rising.
On the railways, Greater Anglia, Thameslink and Great Northern are running a Saturday-style timetable.
The railway between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street is closed at Bishop's Stortford, with a rail replacement bus in place between Stansted Airport and Waltham Cross.
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.
