Published: 11:41 AM July 2, 2021

Council leaders react to bus travel boost: Cllr Anna Bailey of East Cambs leader and Cllr Chris Boden of Fenland. - Credit: Archant

Almost £200,000 is to be used to help bus companies across Cambridgeshire recover from the pandemic.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) voted to approve a £189,000 Covid bus service support grant.

There is also expected to be further sums available, as well an increase of £100,000 in a bus reform budget.

The ultimate aim of franchising is also to be pursued.

Paul Raynes, CAPCA director of delivery and strategy, said that the Covid pandemic has dramatically reduced numbers using buses.

You may also want to watch:

“At the trough, Greater Cambridge buses were carrying a fifth of normal passengers,” he said.

Even now passenger numbers across the area are down by about half compared to normal.

“Commercial operation has been impossible,” he said.

“The industry has been maintained by extra emergency government subsidies.

“Against that background of market disruption, work on the franchising business case was suspended.

“Franchising is one way to impose conditions on the bus industry in return for the subsidy it receives.”

East Cambs Council leader Anna Bailey said she was pleased that bus franchising was being looked at.

“Indeed, it was part of our election campaigning to ensure that this would be delivered, and we asked every household what they wanted in East Cambs,” she said.

“We’ve formulated that into a prospectus from the 1500 responses that we had, and we’ve published that to the Combined Authority.

“What we do have now, as a result, is a clear idea of what a really good bus service should look like, and what we need in order to get a modal shift.

“I worked on this for a long time at Cambridgeshire County Council, and we are forced to subsidise people with bus passes in urban areas, against non-statutory requirements on non-commercial routes which is very frustrating especially from East Cambs.

“In reality, this means the rural routes get no subsidy at all.

“Urban centres such as Peterborough and Cambridge get all the subsidies to enable them to have a bus twice an hour, whereas a bus once a week in some villages is a reality that we all need to address.”

Fenland Council leader Chris Boden said he had some concerns.

“Anybody who thinks that our passing a resolution will achieve something that will alter the buses in our region overnight is simply not living in the real world,” he said.

“Despite what some members may think of me, I strongly support public transport and improvements to our bus and rail services.

“I very much welcome what is put before us as recommendations at the moment.

“But I urge the authority to look beyond now to the 2030s and 2040s to embrace public transport opportunities that are simply not available to us today.

“Franchising programmes do not achieve much without realistic funding that is simply not around at the moment.

“I think it rash of us to tell the public we are going to be doing things that are totally unrealistic for us to achieve at the present.

“We’re simply moving the deck chairs around on the deck of the Titanic, at the moment.”

Cllr Boden said: “The things that affect individuals are ‘can they get a bus at the moment?’.

“They need access to a bus service that will take them from where they are, to where they want to go, and at the times they want to go – and at the moment, they just do not get that.

“The test is going to be how many more buses will be required to achieve this?

“We serve individuals needs and individual wants, and should not raise unrealistic expectations of what we will not achieve – which is a 24 per cent mode shift.”

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson replied: “I agree with much of what you say, Cllr Boden, and I am an ambitious mayor who was elected on the basis that I will be looking at improving bus services.

“I am ambitious to achieve this, and we will be addressing much of what you have raised as concerns.”