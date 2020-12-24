Motorists warned not to drive through flooded roads
Published: 10:56 AM December 24, 2020
- Credit: CAMBS FIRE
'Don't ignore the signs' - that's the warning from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service who are advising motorists not to try crossing flooded roads.
Cambs Fire took to social media this morning to issue the advice, writing: "With flooding affecting a number of areas across the county this morning, please listen to this advice.
"If a road is closed because of flooding, DON'T ignore the signs. Keep out of flood water, it's not worth the risk!
"Make sure you're #FloodAware & check flood warnings here."
