Published: 10:56 AM December 24, 2020

The Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service is warning motorists not to drive through flood water. - Credit: CAMBS FIRE

'Don't ignore the signs' - that's the warning from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service who are advising motorists not to try crossing flooded roads.

Cambs Fire took to social media this morning to issue the advice, writing: "With flooding affecting a number of areas across the county this morning, please listen to this advice.

"If a road is closed because of flooding, DON'T ignore the signs. Keep out of flood water, it's not worth the risk!

"Make sure you're #FloodAware & check flood warnings here."









