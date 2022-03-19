News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

North Bank Road to close tonight 'until further notice' due to flood risk

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:51 AM March 19, 2022
The North Bank Road will be closed from 6pm tonight until further notice. Pictured is flooding in 2019. 

The North Bank Road will be closed from 6pm tonight until further notice. Pictured is flooding in 2019. - Credit: Terry Harris

A Flood warning for North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice has been issued by the Environment Agency. 

The road will be closed to all traffic between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) and God in a Doublet (North Side) from 6pm today until further notice. 

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. 

Environment Agency said: "Heavy rain on March 16 has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road.

"Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map. 

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 between Upwell and Manea after reports of a man with a gun.

Cambs Live News

Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
H.R. Mallett & Co will close on March 26 after almost 100 years in Fenland.

Heritage

Family jewellers to close after almost 100 years in March town centre

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Munns family are offering free accommodation to a Ukrainian family fleeing the conflict. 

Cambs Live News

Fenland farming family offer free housing to Ukraine refugees

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Tree stumps placed opposite Cavalry Primary School in March to stop drivers parking on grass verges

Cambs Live News

Residents block roads with tree stumps over 'nightmare' school traffic

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon