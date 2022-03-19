The North Bank Road will be closed from 6pm tonight until further notice. Pictured is flooding in 2019. - Credit: Terry Harris

A Flood warning for North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice has been issued by the Environment Agency.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) and God in a Doublet (North Side) from 6pm today until further notice.



Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

Environment Agency said: "Heavy rain on March 16 has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road.

"Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media."

