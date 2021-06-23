Published: 12:35 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM June 23, 2021

A woman escaped a crash between a car and a bus unharmed on the B1101 Wimblington Road near March. - Credit: Archant

A woman was trapped and released by fire crews, but escaped unharmed after a car and bus crashed on the B1101.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash between a Skoda Fabia and a Stagecoach bus on Wimblington Road near March on Tuesday, June 22.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 4.48pm, two crews from March were called to a road traffic collision on the B1101 near March.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty who was trapped in the car.

“The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson said fire crews returned to their station at around 6.20pm.

Police closed the road off soon after 4.45pm as both vehicles were later recovered.

A woman escaped a crash between a car and a bus unharmed on the B1101 Wimblington Road near March. - Credit: Archant

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and assisted while a woman who was trapped in the car was released by firefighters.

“No one was injured as a result of the collision, the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and the road was clear by 6.30pm.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to attend a road traffic collision on Wimblington Road in March just after 4.45pm.

“An adult woman was transported to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”