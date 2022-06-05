News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

'Five pulled from car' that crashed into ditch near Whittlesey

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:25 PM June 5, 2022
Updated: 3:57 PM June 5, 2022
Multiple Emergancy Services at the scene of an incident inc Mag Pas. Kings Delph Drove, Peterborough

Multiple emergency services teams attended the scene. - Credit: Terry Harris

A car has crashed into a ditch on King's Delph Drove, near Whittlesey.

The incident occurred earlier this afternoon (Sunday, June 5).

Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Multiple Emergancy Services at the scene of an incident inc Mag Pas. Kings Delph Drove, Peterborough

The road remains open, but traffic has been slowed through the area. - Credit: Terry Harris

An eye-witness reported that five individuals had been pulled safely from the wreckage.

Police are reportedly now organising for the car to be towed out of the ditch.

Multiple Emergancy Services at the scene of an incident inc Mag Pas.Kings Delph Drove, Peterborough

Five individuals were reportedly pulled safely from the wreckage. - Credit: Terry Harris

Kings Delph Drove remains open, but traffic has been slowed through the area.

Cambridgeshire Police have been approached for comment.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
East of England Ambulance Service
Whittlesey News
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of Milk and Water Drove, with fields either side.

Peterborough Crown Court

Cambs man invents 'crime' after crashing car into telegraph pole

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Gamlingay-born Jeremy Irvine is in the running to be the next 007, according to William Hill

Film

Irvine... Jeremy Irvine: Cambridgeshire actor tipped to be next 007

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of Wisbech Road, with fields and trees either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car and minibus crash on A141 Wisbech Road near Westry

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Mark Allgood, 45, from March, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Cambridge Crown Court

March man 'gained victim's trust' before raping teen

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon