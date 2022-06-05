A car has crashed into a ditch on King's Delph Drove, near Whittlesey.

The incident occurred earlier this afternoon (Sunday, June 5).

Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The road remains open, but traffic has been slowed through the area. - Credit: Terry Harris

An eye-witness reported that five individuals had been pulled safely from the wreckage.

Police are reportedly now organising for the car to be towed out of the ditch.

Five individuals were reportedly pulled safely from the wreckage. - Credit: Terry Harris

Kings Delph Drove remains open, but traffic has been slowed through the area.

Cambridgeshire Police have been approached for comment.