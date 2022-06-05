'Five pulled from car' that crashed into ditch near Whittlesey
Published: 3:25 PM June 5, 2022
Updated: 3:57 PM June 5, 2022
- Credit: Terry Harris
A car has crashed into a ditch on King's Delph Drove, near Whittlesey.
The incident occurred earlier this afternoon (Sunday, June 5).
Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
An eye-witness reported that five individuals had been pulled safely from the wreckage.
Police are reportedly now organising for the car to be towed out of the ditch.
Kings Delph Drove remains open, but traffic has been slowed through the area.
Cambridgeshire Police have been approached for comment.