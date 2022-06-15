Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea
- Credit: Matthew Thomas
A caravan has become stuck under a bridge in Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea.
The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday, June 15), at approximately 8.00am.
No injuries were sustained in the event.
The extent of the damage incurred to the caravan is not yet clear.
It also remains uncertain as to whether any damage to the bridge has been sustained.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene, and have closed the road.
Recovery of the caravan is now underway.
Most Read
- 1 Chatteris dealer caught with £850 worth of drugs
- 2 One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash
- 3 Cafe boss locked out by landlord
- 4 For fear of stating the obvious 'you can't park that, sir'
- 5 Three suspects police keen to contact following Asda theft
- 6 Driver in a load of trouble after cops pull him over
- 7 Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea
- 8 Motorbike crashed on A1139 Fletton Parkway
- 9 Recap: A1 slip shuts due to lorry spillage with more roads closed nearby
- 10 Fly tipping link to cannabis growing
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8am today (15 June) with reports a car towing a caravan had struck a bridge in Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea.
“The vehicle is stuck under the bridge and is being recovered.
“Nobody was injured.”
The white caravan can be seen in the incident pictured, with a height warning sign on the bridge above.
The bridge was the second-most hit bridge in Great Britain, in 2018.