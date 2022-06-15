News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:18 AM June 15, 2022
A caravan stuck under a bridge.

The road has been closed whilst recovery takes place. - Credit: Matthew Thomas

A caravan has become stuck under a bridge in Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea.

The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday, June 15), at approximately 8.00am.

No injuries were sustained in the event.

The extent of the damage incurred to the caravan is not yet clear.

It also remains uncertain as to whether any damage to the bridge has been sustained.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene, and have closed the road.

A caravan stuck under a bridge.

The bridge was the second-most struck bridge in Great Britain, in 2018. - Credit: Matthew Thomas

Recovery of the caravan is now underway.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chatteris dealer caught with £850 worth of drugs
  2. 2 One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash
  3. 3 Cafe boss locked out by landlord
  1. 4 For fear of stating the obvious 'you can't park that, sir'
  2. 5 Three suspects police keen to contact following Asda theft
  3. 6 Driver in a load of trouble after cops pull him over
  4. 7 Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea
  5. 8 Motorbike crashed on A1139 Fletton Parkway
  6. 9 Recap: A1 slip shuts due to lorry spillage with more roads closed nearby
  7. 10 Fly tipping link to cannabis growing

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8am today (15 June) with reports a car towing a caravan had struck a bridge in Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea.

“The vehicle is stuck under the bridge and is being recovered.

“Nobody was injured.”

The white caravan can be seen in the incident pictured, with a height warning sign on the bridge above.

 The bridge was the second-most hit bridge in Great Britain, in 2018.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Highways
Wimblington News

Don't Miss

The Tour of Cambridgeshire passing through Benwick in June 2015

Cycling

Full list of road closures for UCI Gran Fondo Tour of Cambridgeshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Crown Court

Cambridge Crown Court

10-month jail sentence for man found in flat with two missing girls

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Welney, Norfolk from above

Flooding

Motorists face delays as village barrier works due to begin

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon