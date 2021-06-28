Massive sinkhole appears on busy road
Published: 1:00 PM June 28, 2021
A hole the size of a crater on the moon is causing concern for residents in Chatteris.
There is speculation whether the massive crack in New Road opposite George Clare Surgery is a pothole or a sinkhole.
However, cones have since been put in place with the aim of advising motorists to avoid it.
Meanwhile, a roadworks team have been on the scene this morning investigating the hole.
One local resident said: “I can’t believe how deep the hole is.
“It’s so dangerous; if a car was to go over that they would definitely get stuck or do some serious damage.”
Another added: "And they think four cones will stop someone hitting it!"
