Massive sinkhole appears on busy road

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:00 PM June 28, 2021   
Massive sinkhole appears on New Road in Chatteris

Massive sinkhole appears on New Road in Chatteris - Credit: JOSEPH BEER

A hole the size of a crater on the moon is causing concern for residents in Chatteris.

There is speculation whether the massive crack in New Road opposite George Clare Surgery is a pothole or a sinkhole.

However, cones have since been put in place with the aim of advising motorists to avoid it.

Four cones have been put in place around the sinkhole on New Road in Chatteris

Four cones have been put in place around the sinkhole on New Road in Chatteris - Credit: JOSEPH BEER

Meanwhile, a roadworks team have been on the scene this morning investigating the hole.

One local resident said: “I can’t believe how deep the hole is.

“It’s so dangerous; if a car was to go over that they would definitely get stuck or do some serious damage.”

Road workers are now on the scene investigating the sinkhole on New Road in Chatteris

Road workers are now on the scene investigating the sinkhole on New Road in Chatteris - Credit: SARAH COZENS

Another added: "And they think four cones will stop someone hitting it!" 

