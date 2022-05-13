News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Pictures show major lorry blaze on A16 near Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:34 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 1:07 PM May 13, 2022
A16 lorry fire at Crowland near Peterborough.

A16 lorry fire at Crowland near Peterborough. - Credit: Craig Norbury

Pictures show the burnt remains of a lorry which burst into a fiery inferno on the A16 near the Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire border yesterday.  

The HGV truck, trailer and its contents caught fire at around 4.30pm on Thursday (May 12) after eye-witnesses reported hearing “loud bangs”.  

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire, Crowland and Spalding were called out and pictures shared on social media show large flames coming from the vehicle.  

The incident occurred in Crowland, close to the junction with Peterborough Road. 

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels, foam and breathing apparatus. 

Lorry blaze on the A16 at Crowland near Peterborough on Thursday (May 12).

Lorry blaze on the A16 at Crowland near Peterborough on Thursday (May 12). - Credit: Twitter/@LincsFireRescue

“No casualties reported. Crews have left scene and the incident was left with Highways.” 

They Tweeted this morning: “Crowland update; fire damage to 100 per cent of one HGV, trailer and contents.”  

At the time, a spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police, said: “The road will be closed whilst the fire is dealt with and any damage to the road is assessed.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit on site at the Dog in a Doublet on Wednesday (May 4).

Cambs Live News

Two arrested in police investigation into drugs supply near Whittlesey

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attended a crash on the A47 eastbound shortly after 6.20pm today (Tuesday, May 10)

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Recap: A47 shut near Wisbech and King's Lynn after evening crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The trailer overturned near the Wisbech Road exit on the Peas Hill Roundabout in March on Monday (May 9).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

JCB trailer overturns on A141 near Wisbech Road in March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A roast dinner, with carrots, gravy, sprouts and potatoes.

Food and Drink

7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon