Pictures show the burnt remains of a lorry which burst into a fiery inferno on the A16 near the Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire border yesterday.

The HGV truck, trailer and its contents caught fire at around 4.30pm on Thursday (May 12) after eye-witnesses reported hearing “loud bangs”.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire, Crowland and Spalding were called out and pictures shared on social media show large flames coming from the vehicle.

A16 is closed at Crowland near Cowbit due to lorry fire pic.twitter.com/GbVYfePjWS — Cowbit village (@CowbitVillage) May 12, 2022

The incident occurred in Crowland, close to the junction with Peterborough Road.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels, foam and breathing apparatus.

Lorry blaze on the A16 at Crowland near Peterborough on Thursday (May 12). - Credit: Twitter/@LincsFireRescue

“No casualties reported. Crews have left scene and the incident was left with Highways.”

They Tweeted this morning: “Crowland update; fire damage to 100 per cent of one HGV, trailer and contents.”

At the time, a spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police, said: “The road will be closed whilst the fire is dealt with and any damage to the road is assessed.”