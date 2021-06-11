News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'A crash waiting to happen' say police

John Elworthy

Published: 10:55 AM June 11, 2021   
Van stopped on A1 by police

Stopped on the A1 and told to clean up his act, this driver was reported for numerous offences, say Cambridgeshire police. - Credit: Cambs Police

“A crash waiting to happen,” was how police described this overloaded trailer on the A1 near Peterborough. 

Police pulled over what they described as a “very risky driver” at Sawtry.  

“He had loaded his trailer up with a ‘Heli’ of a lot of chopper parts and pootling along the A1m at 35mph,” said a police spokesperson. 

“He was made to remove the items before continuing his journey and was reported for a number of traffic offences.”

