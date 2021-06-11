'A crash waiting to happen' say police
Published: 10:55 AM June 11, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
“A crash waiting to happen,” was how police described this overloaded trailer on the A1 near Peterborough.
Police pulled over what they described as a “very risky driver” at Sawtry.
“He had loaded his trailer up with a ‘Heli’ of a lot of chopper parts and pootling along the A1m at 35mph,” said a police spokesperson.
“He was made to remove the items before continuing his journey and was reported for a number of traffic offences.”
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus