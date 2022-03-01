News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays around St Ives A1096 road 

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:42 AM March 1, 2022
There are a number of delays this morning in St Ives between the A1096 in St Ives and the A1123 on Needingworth Road.  

There are a number of delays this morning in St Ives between the A1096 Harrison Way in St Ives and the A1123 on Needingworth Road. - Credit: Google Maps

There are a number of delays this morning in St Ives between the A1096 Harrison Way in St Ives and the A1123 on Needingworth Road.  
Road users should allow for extra time in their journeys this morning.  

Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel said: “There are delays southbound on the approach to the Guided busway affecting A1123 Needingworth Road westbound due to a signal fault. Please allow extra time for your journey.“ 
Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel confirmed that an engineer is attending the site this morning to rectify the situtation.  
Readers have complained that it is ‘impossible’ to get in to St Ives.  
When asked CTT, has yet to give a time when traffic and travel conditions will return to normal.

Cambridgeshire
St Ives News

Don't Miss

A white Mercedes van was lurking outside Cambridgeshire schools 'blowing kisses and asking girls to get in'.

Cambs Live News

Van driver outside schools blows kisses and 'asks girls to get in'

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The stretch of the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys will be closed for four nights for essential works. 

Cambridgeshire Highways

Four-day closure for stretch of A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Queues outside Jack's supermarket in Chatteris on Sunday, March 15. Picture: Mark Hemment/Facebook

Retail

Official closing date of Chatteris Jack's supermarket announced

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A man fell from the third floor of a room at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station.

Cambs Live News

Man in critical condition after falling from third-floor hotel room window

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon