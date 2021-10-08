Published: 8:57 AM October 8, 2021

A driver veered through barriers and ended up stranded on the Black Cat roundabout in Cambridgeshire.

The crash happened earlier today and officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit spotted it.

“Whilst heading back to our patrol base this caught our attention at the A1/A421 interchange,” said the policing unit tweet.

They added: “The cat didn’t look too impressed, someone has some explaining to do.”

The A1 Black Cat roundabout has been a traffic hotspot for many years but is going to be upgraded as part of a £507m improvement scheme unveiled last month.

Driver's mishap at the A1 Black Cat roundabout - Credit: Roads Policing

The plan is to build a 10-mile dual carriageway with a three-tier junction at the Black Cat roundabout.

A new dual carriageway will travel over it.