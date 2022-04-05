Elvis provides light relief for drivers caught in Fenland queue
- Credit: Terry Harris
Drivers caught out by emergency repairs along a main road, discovered today it was A Long Lonely Highway.
And it’s likely many were All Shook Up by the delays.
But an employee of UK Power Networks carrying out the repairs on the A605 between Whittlesey and Peterborough obviously felt It’s Now or Never.
For to the surprise of motorists, he suddenly walked back to his van, returning with an Elvis mask to brighten everyone’s frustrating interruption to their journey.
Some of course had Suspicious Minds and thought readily A Little Less Conversation an appropriate response.
But as the worker began to impersonate if not Elvis's songs but Elvis movements, traffic management closed the road completely and drivers were forced to turn back.
Not, however, before one last turn.
One driver, however, thought another Elvis classic more appropriate.
Return to Sender.