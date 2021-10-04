Van stuck under 'Britain's most bashed bridge' at Ely station
A van hit Ely railway bridge on Saturday morning (October 2) forcing it to close.
The van ended up wedged underneath the bridge.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Thankfully, the driver had no injuries and the bridge was not damaged.
The driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention.”
This is not the first time the bridge has had to close due to vehicles getting stuck under it.
Earlier this year, a van flipped onto its side after striking the bridge.
The bridge has a clear warning message on it for drivers that says ‘warning very low bridge’ and shows the height as just 2.7 metres.
Members of the public have taken to social media expressing their concerns.
One said: “I think it’s fair to say the signs don’t work.”
“This is getting ridiculous how many people hit this bridge,” said another.
Stuntney bridge in Ely is famous for being one of the country's most bashed.