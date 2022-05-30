Police assess the aftermath of a fatal crash at Stonea, where a man in his 30s was pulled from a water-filled ditch - Credit: Supplied

A man from March has died after a crash in a Fenland ditch near Manea.

At around 11pm on Friday, May 27, a driver in a silver Ford Focus left the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank and entered a water-filled ditch at Stonea.

Emergency crews, including officers from Cambridgeshire Police, attended.

They pulled the man, who was in his 30s, from the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea, near the spot where a man in his 30s from March was pulled from a water-filled ditch - Credit: Google Earth

Sergeant Mark Atkins of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at around that time and have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with us."

Sergeant Atkins urged anybody with information to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 239 of May 28.