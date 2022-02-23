The work is being carried out to the north of the rail level crossing on the B1093 at Fodder Fen Road in Manea - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Fenland road is fully closed for three days from today due to work being carried out by UK Power Networks.

Fodder Fen Road in Manea on the B1093 is shut from Wednesday 23 to Friday 25 February.

The work involves carrying out a UKPN power supply crossing, planning and resurfacing of the existing carriageway to the north of the rail level crossing.

The full road closure, which has been authorised by Cambridgeshire County Council, is in place from 9am to 4pm on all three days

Road closure and diversions signs will be in place during these times.