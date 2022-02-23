News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Resurfacing work causes three-day road closure on B1093

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:30 PM February 23, 2022
The work is being carried out to the north of the rail level crossing on the B1093 at Fodder Fen Road in Manea

A Fenland road is fully closed for three days from today due to work being carried out by UK Power Networks. 

Fodder Fen Road in Manea on the B1093 is shut from Wednesday 23 to Friday 25 February. 

The work involves carrying out a UKPN power supply crossing, planning and resurfacing of the existing carriageway to the north of the rail level crossing.

The full road closure, which has been authorised by Cambridgeshire County Council, is in place from 9am to 4pm on all three days

Road closure and diversions signs will be in place during these times.

Cambs Live News
Manea News

