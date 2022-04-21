Live

Firefighters were called to the blaze near the A605 at around 6.30am this morning (April 21). - Credit: Twitter/@CambsFRS

Police have closed the A605 in Cambridgeshire this morning while firefighters deal with a large blaze at an outbuilding near March.

Pictures show what looks to be two buildings well alight on the Goostree Estate near Ring’s End earlier this morning (April 21).

The road is still closed in both directions this morning while crews get the fire, which looks to have destroyed a car, under control.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The A605 is currently closed in both directions around the Ring’s End area due to fire.

Firefighters on scene near March. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsFRS

“Please avoid the area and await further updates.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Stanground, Thorney, March and Wisbech are currently tackling a building fire near Goosetree.

“They’ve been at the scene since the early hours of the morning after our control was alerted just after 6.30am.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk