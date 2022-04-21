News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police close road as firefighters tackle building blaze near A605

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:27 AM April 21, 2022
Updated: 9:36 AM April 21, 2022
Firefighters were called to the blaze near the A605 at around 6.30am this morning (April 21).

Firefighters were called to the blaze near the A605 at around 6.30am this morning (April 21). - Credit: Twitter/@CambsFRS

Police have closed the A605 in Cambridgeshire this morning while firefighters deal with a large blaze at an outbuilding near March.  

Pictures show what looks to be two buildings well alight on the Goostree Estate near Ring’s End earlier this morning (April 21). 

The road is still closed in both directions this morning while crews get the fire, which looks to have destroyed a car, under control.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The A605 is currently closed in both directions around the Ring’s End area due to fire.  

Firefighters on scene near March.

Firefighters on scene near March. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsFRS

“Please avoid the area and await further updates.” 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Stanground, Thorney, March and Wisbech are currently tackling a building fire near Goosetree. 

“They’ve been at the scene since the early hours of the morning after our control was alerted just after 6.30am.”

