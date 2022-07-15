Just ten percent of Greater Anglia services will be operating. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Train service Greater Anglia have announced a 'heavily reduced' timetable, due to the planned rail strike later this month.

The disruption is due to take place on Saturday, July 23, with train drivers' union ASLEF holding a 24-hour strike across the network.

Just ten percent of Greater Anglia services will be able to run on the day, and the company has urged the public to avoid travelling on its trains.

No trains will be running between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street, or on any regional or branch lines.

The company has also announced that no rail replacement bus services will be operating.

The Greater Anglia services which are running can be seen below:

Norwich-London Liverpool Street Intercity service, one train an hour, with first and last trains from Norwich at 08.00 and 19.00 , and from Liverpool Street at 10.30 and 21.30.

, and from Liverpool Street at Colchester-London Liverpool Street, one train an hour, with first and last trains from Colchester at 08.13 and 20.13 , and from Liverpool Street at 10.00 and 22.00.

, and from Liverpool Street at Southend Victoria- London Liverpool Street, one train an hour, first and last trains from Southend Victoria at 08.13 and 22.00 , and from Liverpool Street at 09.47 and 23.45.

, and from Liverpool Street at Stansted Express Stansted Airport-London Liverpool Street, one train an hour with first and last trains from Stansted Airport at 05.30 and 00.30, and from Liverpool Street at 04.10 and 23.25.

This disruption is set to continue into Sunday, July 24, when major engineering works are planned.

The strike is in addition to the walkout planned for Saturday, July 30.

Further strikes have been announced for Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20, unless issues can be resolved before then.

Greater Anglia's managing director, Jamie Burles, said: "We know that the weekend of July 23/24 is really busy – the start of the summer holidays, the Latitude Festival and other events in London.

“We are genuinely very sorry for all the inconvenience these strikes will cause our customers, especially on Saturday July 23 when it’s followed by major engineering works the next day, when we anticipate more people might be travelling because they’re unable to make their journeys on Saturday.

“Negotiations to try to resolve the pay issue causing the strikes are continuing at an industry level and we hope we can resolve this situation soon.”

Commenting on the engineering works, planned for July 24, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: "This work on Sunday July 24 is vital to upgrade the railway to support new, longer trains for West Anglia passengers and to support the next stage of opening of the Elizabeth line programme which will provide better connections across London.”