Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Seat driver seriously injured after crash with Lamborghini near A47

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:47 PM March 16, 2022
A green Lamborghini was involved in a crash on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough.

A green Lamborghini was involved in a crash on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough. - Credit: Charlie Larkman / UNSPLASH

A driver has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a crash with a bright green Lamborghini near the A47 in Cambridgeshire. 

Police were called to Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough yesterday evening (March 15) after the crash involving a Seat Leon and a Lamborghini supercar.  

Officers are now appealing for witnesses after the collision which happened shortly after 5pm. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man in his 20s, the driver of the Seat, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.  

“The Lamborghini driver was uninjured. 

“We are investigating the cause of the collision and appeal to anyone with dashcam footage, anyone who may have seen the cars in the area beforehand or anyone who witnessed the collision.” 

You can contact police online or call them on 101, quoting crime reference 35/18371/22. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News

