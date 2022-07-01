Honda, Seat and Toyota crash on A141
- Credit: Stuart Rossi Hall
A three-vehicle crash has taken place on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys.
The incident occurred at approximately 5.07pm yesterday (Thursday, June 30).
A blue Honda, a silver Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Corolla were involved in the crash.
A "slight injury" was reported by Cambridgeshire Police, following the event.
The road was closed, whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.
Debris was cleared and the road was reopened by 7.20pm.
The police have now appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "This was a three vehicle collision on the A141 at Chatteris – a blue Honda, a silver Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Corolla.
"Slight injury only but the cars blocked the road so the closure was needed.
"It was called in at 5.07pm and the road was cleared by 7.20pm.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision should call us on 101 or report via webchat quoting incident number 389 of June 30."