Langwood Hill Drove has been closed by Cambridgeshire Police following a crash at around 9.30am. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed a road in Chatteris this morning after a crash.

Officers shut Langwood Hill Drove this morning (April 2) at around 9.30am.

It is not yet known if the road is still shut, but Cambridgeshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Langwood Hill Drove, Chatteris is closed due to an RTC, please avoid the area. Thank you. — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) April 2, 2022

A police spokesperson said: "Langwood Hill Drove, Chatteris is closed due to an RTC (Road Traffic Collision), please avoid the area. Thank you."