News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Police close Langwood Hill Drove after crash in Chatteris

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:41 AM April 2, 2022
Image of Langwood Hill Drove in Chatteris, a straight road through fields.

Langwood Hill Drove has been closed by Cambridgeshire Police following a crash at around 9.30am. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed a road in Chatteris this morning after a crash.

Officers shut Langwood Hill Drove this morning (April 2) at around 9.30am. 

It is not yet known if the road is still shut, but Cambridgeshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: "Langwood Hill Drove, Chatteris is closed due to an RTC (Road Traffic Collision), please avoid the area. Thank you."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambs Live News
Chatteris News

Don't Miss

Three people have been hospitalised after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Three hospitalised in B1040 river crash at Ramsey St Mary's

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Costa Coffee is closed today (March 30) in March town centre. 

Cambs Live News

Costa forced shut ‘due to a flood in-store’ in March

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Sir Harry Smith Community College is closed today (March 31).

Sir Harry Smith

Sir Harry Smith school partially shut amid ‘high levels of Covid-19'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A Sunday morning industrial incident involving a digger has left a person with "significant injuries" (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Ely digger incident leaves person with 'significant injuries'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon