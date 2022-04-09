Fuel queues after pumps were refilled in Peterborough today (April 9). - Credit: Terry Harris

Long queues at fuel stations have continued into the weekend across Cambridgeshire.

Pictures show a long line of vehicles at a Shell garage in Peterborough as well as a closed-off Tesco fuel station in Cambridge this morning (April 9).

After queues for fuel yesterday, Bar Hill Tesco has no fuel. - Credit: Terry Harris

It comes after a retail expert claimed that fuel deliveries are still taking place, and that shortages at forecourts are localised and temporary.

The temporary shortage follows several days of environmental protests at some of the UK's largest fuel depots, including the Navigator oil terminal at Thurrock, Essex.

No fuel at Birchanger, Stanstead. - Credit: Terry Harris

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesperson, said: “We are aware that protests last Friday and Saturday at 10 fuel terminals in the South East and Midlands caused some disruption to planned deliveries.

No HVG fuel signs on the M11. - Credit: Terry Harris

“This included tanker drivers being prevented from leaving terminals to deliver fuel to forecourts and some damage to vehicles and property.

“We understand that operations are now back to normal which will mean forecourts will be receiving new supplies.”