The aftermath of the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Brampton this morning. - Credit: POLICE

A lorry failed to stop after it was involved in a crash on the A14 this morning (February 23).

Police were called at 6.40am to reports of a collision between a VW Golf and a HGV on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Brampton.

"This is the shocking scene we were greeted with this morning," said a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson.

"Luckily the driver is believed to have walked away uninjured."

The spokesman added that police are still on the scene and the car, now facing the wrong way in the carriageway and with two lanes blocked due to debris, will shortly be recovered.

If you have any information or dash cam footage that could help police, call 101 quoting incident 74 of February 23.