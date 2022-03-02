News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

B1093 Station Road in Manea set for weekend overnight closure

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 11:53 AM March 2, 2022
The B1093 Station Road in Manea will be closed at the weekend. 

The B1093 Station Road in Manea will be closed at the weekend. - Credit: Google

A major road in Manea will be closed from Sunday (March 6.) 

The B1093 Station Road in Manea will be closed both ways to all traffic. 

Works are being done by Network Rail, authorised by Cambridgeshire County Council.  

Cambridgeshire Travel News Tweeted: “The road will be closed between the hours of 12.30am and 8.30am due to works by Network Rail.” 

Station Road leads up to Manea train station and the railway crossing and ‘delays are likely’ during this time.  

Station Road leads up to Manea train station and the railway crossing and ‘delays are likely’ during this time. - Credit: One Network

Station Road leads up to Manea train station and the railway crossing and ‘delays are likely’ during this time.  

A diversion route will be in place.  

Residents using the train station between these times should take the road closure into account when planning their journey.  

Station Road in March will also be closed on the same date for resurfacing works.  

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire County Council
Cambridgeshire
Manea News

Don't Miss

A white Mercedes van was lurking outside Cambridgeshire schools 'blowing kisses and asking girls to get in'.

Cambs Live News

Van driver outside schools blows kisses and 'asks girls to get in'

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The stretch of the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys will be closed for four nights for essential works. 

Cambridgeshire Highways

Four-day closure for stretch of A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The collapsed Toys R Us shop front on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough after a fire in 2019

Retail

Toys R Us returns 2022: Is the chain coming back to Cambridgeshire?

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man fell from the third floor of a room at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station.

Cambs Live News

Man in critical condition after falling from third-floor hotel room window

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon