A major road in Manea will be closed from Sunday (March 6.)

The B1093 Station Road in Manea will be closed both ways to all traffic.

Works are being done by Network Rail, authorised by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Cambridgeshire Travel News Tweeted: “The road will be closed between the hours of 12.30am and 8.30am due to works by Network Rail.”

Station Road leads up to Manea train station and the railway crossing and ‘delays are likely’ during this time.

A diversion route will be in place.

Residents using the train station between these times should take the road closure into account when planning their journey.

Station Road in March will also be closed on the same date for resurfacing works.

