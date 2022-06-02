News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
IOPC investigating A47 police chase which resulted in the death of a driver

Will Durrant

Published: 1:10 PM June 2, 2022
Updated: 1:28 PM June 2, 2022
A 43-year-old man from March, Cambridgeshire, died after a police chase on the A47

A 43-year-old man from March, Cambridgeshire, died after a police chase on the A47 - Credit: Google Earth

A Fenland man has died after a police chase on the A47 through Norfolk.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the pursuit, which resulted in the death of a 43-year-old driver from March, Cambridgeshire.

The driver's silver Citroen C3 left the A47 carriageway in Little Fransham, between Swaffham and Dereham, at around 5pm on May 23.

The vehicle overturned on a verge, and the driver died in hospital six days later on Sunday, May 29.

IOPC investigators opened their case on Monday, May 30, and will look into the circumstances around Norfolk Constabulary officers' involvement in the chase.

Sal Naseem, IOPC regional director, said: "Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death.

"We will be in contact with his family as soon as possible to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.

"There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this which result in death or serious injury and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.

"So far, we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved. We have also started to review police body-worn video footage, dashcam footage and CCTV from the area.

"Our investigation is in its very early stages."

