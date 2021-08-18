News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 10:02 AM August 18, 2021
An old rail training building at March railways station was demolished at the start of this month (August)

Demolition work has signalled the start of a multi-million-pound upgrade to March rail station that will see the creation of shops, modern toilets and an extended car and bike park. 

An old rail training building at March railway station was demolished at the start of this month (August) to provide space for further car parking facilities. 

It comes as part of the Combined Authority's £9.5m Fenland stations regeneration programme

Following surveys from the public, the upgraded station will have: an open plan ticket hall and waiting area, shops, modern and accessible toillets and an extended car and bike park.

A spokesperson for Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) said: “The upgrade at March rail station is to help more people use trains for longer journeys instead of commuting by car." 

The preferred public design, retaining March station’s historic architecture, is the one which is being built following demolition of old buildings.” 

The old training building was demolished by local company Mk Demolition and Reclaim. 

Mark Kerridge, who works for the company, said: “The building was located across the station within the station compound premises. 

“It took five days to demolish including stripping it all out from inside. 

“The demolition was easy but the building was very unstable and close to a public footpath.

"We had to be very mindful of this when controlling demolition of the building.

"We also had to make sure that it ended up falling down the right way, not onto the footpath."

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. 

March News
Cambridgeshire

