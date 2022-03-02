The B1101 Station Road in March will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between March 4- March 6. - Credit: Google

A major road in March will be closed from Friday (March 4).

The B1101 Station Road in March will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between March 4 and March 6.

Works are being done by Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC).

A spokesperson for CCC said: “The road will be closed between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily for carriageway works.”

Residents using the train station between these times should take the road closure into account when planning their journey.

Cambridgeshire County Council are resurfacing the carriageway to improve road safety and quality of travel.

Roadworks also are taking place close by on Newland Avenue on March 4.

A traffic control system will be in place but delays are like.

