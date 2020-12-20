News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Work to start in 2021 on rail station upgrade

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy-

Published: 12:12 PM December 20, 2020    Updated: 12:25 PM December 20, 2020
The Flying Scotsman shoots through March rail station in 2017. PHOTO: Harry Rutter

The Flying Scotsman shoots through March rail station in 2017 Improvements to start in 2021 will mean the station itself is upgraded, with new facilities and an extended car park. PHOTO: Harry Rutter - Credit: Archant

Work will start next year on a massive upgrade to March rail station to include an open plan ticket hall and waiting area, shops and an extended car park.  

Greater Anglia director Simone Bailey, said: “As we plan for a green recovery after Covid, it is essential that rail travel is attractive and convenient.” 

The rail operator said the work was in line with a public consultation and funding support has come from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.  

The work will see Greater Anglia create an open-plan ticket hall and waiting area, accessible modern toilet facilities, retail outlets, and an upgraded and extended car park at the station. 

The project has been led by the Combined Authority as part of its £9.5m Fenland stations regeneration programme.  

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said it had been driven by Fenland District Council on behalf of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership.  

The partnership was set up to improve passenger facilities at the three Fenland stations – Manea, March and Whittlesea – along the Ely to Peterborough Hereward Line. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tier three restaurant owner faces cancelling 300 bookings and losing thousands of pounds
  2. 2 Coronavirus: Breaking news of Tier 3 restrictions
  3. 3 Work to start in 2021 on rail station upgrade
  1. 4 Tier 2 in Cambridgeshire: Here’s what the restrictions mean and what you can and can’t do
  2. 5 Ex haulage boss caught drink driving
  3. 6 Hare coursers sentenced for poaching
  4. 7 Baby boy left with fractured ribs and bruised face after 'lack of sleep' assault by parent
  5. 8 Lions make it a special Christmas for 12-year-old Alex
  6. 9 Woman jailed for distraction burglary of 87-year-old
  7. 10 Life sentence for Wisbech murderer

Ms Bailey said: “The preferred public design will go forward, following completion of the tender exercise, to detailed design and construction from spring next year.” 

Mayor James Palmer said improved transport links for Fenland “is an absolute priority for me”.  

Cllr Chris Seaton (right) who has spearheaded rail improvements on behalf of Fenland Council. From left: Cllr Steve Count, Mayor James Palmer, MP Steve Barclay and former police and crime commission Jason Ablewhite. 

Cllr Chris Seaton (right) who has led the Fenland Council initiative on rail travel. With him (from left) at a function are (from left): Cllr Steve Count, Mayor James Palmer, MP Steve Barclay and former police commissioner Jason Ablewhite - Credit: Archant

He said: “Rail must be a reliable, comfortable option if it is to get people off the roads and help us push carbon emissions to net-zero.  

“Currently if you live in places like March a car is not optional; it is essential. That is why we need to give residents the transport connections they need to make the choices that are right for them, their families, and society as a whole.” 

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “I’m delighted that community engagement remained at the forefront of the March station project this year, despite the Covid pandemic, allowing it to stay on target for completion next year. 

"These wide-ranging improvements will breathe new life into this historic station, resulting in a more modern environment and better facilities for rail passengers and the local community." 

Big changes on the way for March station. Improvements will begin in 2021. 

Passengers using March station can expect better facilities from 2021 - Credit: Archant

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. 

So far under the Fenland stations regeneration project, Greater Anglia has installed new waiting shelters at Manea and Whittlesea, new cycle facilities at March and completed feasibility studies and outline designs for new car parks at all three stations. 


Travel
Council
Fenland District Council
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

'She would help anyone' - daughter pays tribute to fun-loving mother

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

Councils raise concerns over A142 congestion as AD plant extension is...

John Elworthy

person

US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action...

Ben Jolley

person

Christmas | Gallery

Christmas lights shine bright in incredible drone photos

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus